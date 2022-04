The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their World Series win with a pricey burger The Atlanta Braves are selling a new burger at Truist Park this season that costs $151. It comes with a replica World Series Championship Ring.

Food The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their World Series win with a pricey burger The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their World Series win with a pricey burger Audio will be available later today. The Atlanta Braves are selling a new burger at Truist Park this season that costs $151. It comes with a replica World Series Championship Ring. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor