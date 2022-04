Decorated sprinter Usain Bolt shares his secret to success: video games Bolt tells the BBC that he loved games so much as a kid that he'd sometimes skip training to head to a store to play video games. Bolt says gaming helped develop his competitive spirit.

Games Decorated sprinter Usain Bolt shares his secret to success: video games Decorated sprinter Usain Bolt shares his secret to success: video games Listen · 0:27 0:27 Bolt tells the BBC that he loved games so much as a kid that he'd sometimes skip training to head to a store to play video games. Bolt says gaming helped develop his competitive spirit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor