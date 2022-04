California's reparations task force will meet in person for the first time in a year California's first-in-the-nation Reparations Task Force is determining exactly how Black residents have been harmed by the legacy of slavery. The two-day event begins Wednesday.

National California's reparations task force will meet in person for the first time in a year California's reparations task force will meet in person for the first time in a year Audio will be available later today. California's first-in-the-nation Reparations Task Force is determining exactly how Black residents have been harmed by the legacy of slavery. The two-day event begins Wednesday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor