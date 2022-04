When a Ukrainian boy fled Kyiv, he left behind his Lego collection Andrii Sidorov went with family to Ireland. His father tells The Washington Post that his son felt lost. In a Facebook post, he asked for spare Legos. Packages came in from as far away as Australia.

