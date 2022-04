How one Oregon community reduced gun violence by 60% Neighbors in Portland's Mt. Scott community worked together to combat rising gun violence by changing the environment rather than relying on police. Other communities are learning from their example.

National How one Oregon community reduced gun violence by 60% How one Oregon community reduced gun violence by 60% Audio will be available later today. Neighbors in Portland's Mt. Scott community worked together to combat rising gun violence by changing the environment rather than relying on police. Other communities are learning from their example. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor