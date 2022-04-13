Russia Has Been Accused Of War Crimes. But Will Anyone Be Tried For Them?

This week, the European Union announced it will provide funding and support to prosecutors from the International Criminal Court who are investigating alleged war crimes.

The move comes days after E.U. President Ursula von der Leyen visited Bucha, a Kyiv suburb where hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been found dead in the streets.

On Sunday, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told ABC's "This Week" that Russian forces are intentionally targeting civilians as part of their strategy.

However, when asked whether the U.S. would be involved in prosecuting the alleged war crimes through the International Criminal Court, Sullivan deferred.

The United States has a complicated relationship with the ICC. Neither the U.S. nor Russia are signatories to the Rome Statute, which established the court back in 2002. And the U.S. has long been opposed to allowing the court jurisdiction over citizens of countries that aren't part of the ICC.

