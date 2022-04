The suspected gunman in the New York City subway shooting has been arrested Authorities are trying to learn more information about the suspect identified following a mass shooting at a New York City subway station on Tuesday.

National Security The suspected gunman in the New York City subway shooting has been arrested The suspected gunman in the New York City subway shooting has been arrested Listen · 4:27 4:27 Authorities are trying to learn more information about the suspect identified following a mass shooting at a New York City subway station on Tuesday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor