How sanctions have impacted Russia's economy — and whether that will help end the war The West is hammering Russia with sanctions. But, do they work? NPR's Daniel Estrin talks with Emma Ashford of the Atlantic Council.

World How sanctions have impacted Russia's economy — and whether that will help end the war How sanctions have impacted Russia's economy — and whether that will help end the war Listen · 4:33 4:33 The West is hammering Russia with sanctions. But, do they work? NPR's Daniel Estrin talks with Emma Ashford of the Atlantic Council. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor