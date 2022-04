In southern India, haleem is a cherished Ramadan tradition — and not just for Muslims In southern India's Hyderabad, Ramadan means haleem: a spicy meat & lentil stew with Arab roots. In the past few decades, the dish has become a cherished Ramadan tradition, and not just for Muslims.

Food In southern India, haleem is a cherished Ramadan tradition — and not just for Muslims In southern India, haleem is a cherished Ramadan tradition — and not just for Muslims Listen · 3:49 3:49 In southern India's Hyderabad, Ramadan means haleem: a spicy meat & lentil stew with Arab roots. In the past few decades, the dish has become a cherished Ramadan tradition, and not just for Muslims. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor