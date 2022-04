South Carolina has instituted a firing squad for executions. Some prisoners prefer it NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks with Maurice Chammah, a staff writer for The Marshall Project, about his reporting this week on South Carolina's restoration of the firing squad as a method of execution.

South Carolina has instituted a firing squad for executions. Some prisoners prefer it

NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks with Maurice Chammah, a staff writer for The Marshall Project, about his reporting this week on South Carolina's restoration of the firing squad as a method of execution.