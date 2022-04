Gov. Abbott's order for truck inspections is all an unnecessary PR stunt, critics say Commercial trucks have been spending hours or days waiting to enter Texas from Mexico. Gov. Abbott ordered inspections of all trucks, saying it's needed to combat drug smuggling and human trafficking.

Politics Gov. Abbott's order for truck inspections is all an unnecessary PR stunt, critics say Gov. Abbott's order for truck inspections is all an unnecessary PR stunt, critics say Listen · 3:43 3:43 Commercial trucks have been spending hours or days waiting to enter Texas from Mexico. Gov. Abbott ordered inspections of all trucks, saying it's needed to combat drug smuggling and human trafficking. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor