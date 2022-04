Native American economy leads rural communities NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Mark Trahant, about his reporting in Indian Country Today on the "stealth" economy of tribes and tribally owned businesses.

Economy Native American economy leads rural communities Native American economy leads rural communities Listen · 4:15 4:15 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Mark Trahant, about his reporting in Indian Country Today on the "stealth" economy of tribes and tribally owned businesses. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor