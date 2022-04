Trial begins for Illinois guards accused of beating a prisoner so severely, he died At trial is underway for guards accused of beating a man in an Illinois prison so badly that he died. There are allegations of similar beatings in the same location, long before Larry Earvin's death.

National Trial begins for Illinois guards accused of beating a prisoner so severely, he died Trial begins for Illinois guards accused of beating a prisoner so severely, he died Listen · 3:46 3:46 At trial is underway for guards accused of beating a man in an Illinois prison so badly that he died. There are allegations of similar beatings in the same location, long before Larry Earvin's death. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor