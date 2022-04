Brooklyn subway shooting suspect will have a court hearing on terrorism charges Police in New York City say they're not sure why a man boarded a subway car during rush hour Tuesday morning and fired 33 times. Authorities have arrested Frank R. James but they don't know a motive.

National Brooklyn subway shooting suspect will have a court hearing on terrorism charges Brooklyn subway shooting suspect will have a court hearing on terrorism charges Listen · 4:25 4:25 Police in New York City say they're not sure why a man boarded a subway car during rush hour Tuesday morning and fired 33 times. Authorities have arrested Frank R. James but they don't know a motive. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor