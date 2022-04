Young ballerinas were dancing months ago, now they are war refugees At Christmas, they were dancing The Nutcracker in their home city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. This Easter, they are living as displaced persons in the western city of Lviv.

Europe Young ballerinas were dancing months ago, now they are war refugees Young ballerinas were dancing months ago, now they are war refugees Listen · 4:04 4:04 At Christmas, they were dancing The Nutcracker in their home city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. This Easter, they are living as displaced persons in the western city of Lviv. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor