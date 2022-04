Ukraine's probe into Russian war crimes will get help from the U.S. and others The U.S. and European allies have accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine. The Biden administration says it's helping Ukraine investigate. The Justice Department and State Department are assisting.

Ukraine's probe into Russian war crimes will get help from the U.S. and others

The U.S. and European allies have accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine. The Biden administration says it's helping Ukraine investigate. The Justice Department and State Department are assisting.