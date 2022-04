The federal transportation mask mandate has been extended The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will require travelers to mask up in airports, planes, buses, trains and at transit hubs until May 3. That mandate had been set to expire next week.

Health The federal transportation mask mandate has been extended The federal transportation mask mandate has been extended Listen · 3:25 3:25 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will require travelers to mask up in airports, planes, buses, trains and at transit hubs until May 3. That mandate had been set to expire next week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor