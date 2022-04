Missing cockatiel is identified with the help of a TV show's theme song Lucky was found on a church porch in Pennsylvania — he had escaped from his family three earlier. The family knew Lucky was theirs when he started whistling the theme to The Andy Griffith Show.

Animals Missing cockatiel is identified with the help of a TV show's theme song Missing cockatiel is identified with the help of a TV show's theme song Listen · 0:28 0:28 Lucky was found on a church porch in Pennsylvania — he had escaped from his family three earlier. The family knew Lucky was theirs when he started whistling the theme to The Andy Griffith Show. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor