We meet one of the first Ukrainian families to arrive in the U.S. A few hundred Ukrainian refugees have made it to the U.S. A family in Arlington, Va., has been hosting a Ukrainian refugee and her two children since March 8.

National We meet one of the first Ukrainian families to arrive in the U.S. We meet one of the first Ukrainian families to arrive in the U.S. Listen · 11:13 11:13 A few hundred Ukrainian refugees have made it to the U.S. A family in Arlington, Va., has been hosting a Ukrainian refugee and her two children since March 8. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor