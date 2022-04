Jan. 6 panel must invite Trump to testify, committee member Rep. Lofgren says The House investigation of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is in its final stages. NPR's A Martinez talks to Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the Jan. 6 panel, about what's next.

Jan. 6 panel must invite Trump to testify, committee member Rep. Lofgren says Jan. 6 panel must invite Trump to testify, committee member Rep. Lofgren says Listen · 6:49 6:49 The House investigation of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is in its final stages. NPR's A Martinez talks to Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the Jan. 6 panel, about what's next. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor