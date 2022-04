Russian warship is damaged but Ukraine and Russia offer different explanations Ukraine says a Russian warship in the Black Sea has been "seriously damaged" by a Ukrainian missile attack. Russia's Ministry of Defense tells a different story.

Ukraine says a Russian warship in the Black Sea has been "seriously damaged" by a Ukrainian missile attack. Russia's Ministry of Defense tells a different story.