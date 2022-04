Remembering comic Gilbert Gottfried Gottfried was known for his unusual voice and cranky stage persona — which made him a perfect fit to play the evil parrot Iago in Disney's Aladdin. He spoke with Fresh Air in 1992.

Obituaries Remembering comic Gilbert Gottfried Remembering comic Gilbert Gottfried Listen · 11:10 11:10 Gottfried was known for his unusual voice and cranky stage persona — which made him a perfect fit to play the evil parrot Iago in Disney's Aladdin. He spoke with Fresh Air in 1992. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor