Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James makes his first court appearance

Frank James, the suspect from Tuesday's attack on a Brooklyn subway station, made his first appearance in court on Thursday. John Minchillo/AP hide caption

Frank James, the suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway attack, made his first court appearance on Thursday.

James, 62, will be held without bail after arraignment on federal charges of conducting a violent attack against a mass transportation system. His lawyers have requested that he be given a psychiatric evaluation. They also requested magnesium pills for cramps he experiences in his legs.

James made no remarks during his in-person court appearance. If found guilty, he faces life in prison.

Law enforcement officials arrested James on Wednesday. His alleged attack on the subway system Tuesday left 10 people shot. No one died in the attack, but at least 23 people were injured in the rampage.