Etsy sellers on strike, plus the creators of 'ROAR'

From homemade candles to jewelry, leather goods to cloth masks, online marketplace Etsy has been a haven for makers looking to sell their goods and build small businesses for themselves. But with fees increasing, some sellers are frustrated and have gone on strike. Guest host Juana Summers is joined by Wall Street Journal reporter Charity Scott to learn more about how sellers feel and what it means for online shopping.

Then, Juana is joined by GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch to chat about their upcoming Apple TV+ series, ROAR.

