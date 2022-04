The only psychiatric hospital in Montana is losing federal funding The only public psychiatric hospital in Montana had important federal funding pulled after failing to correct patient safety issues, which resulted in deaths. Advocates worry things will get worse.

The only psychiatric hospital in Montana is losing federal funding The only public psychiatric hospital in Montana had important federal funding pulled after failing to correct patient safety issues, which resulted in deaths. Advocates worry things will get worse.