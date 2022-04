In rare public speech, the CIA director spoke about the spy agency's role in Ukraine CIA Director Bill Burns made a rare public speech Thursday and talked about the agency's role in Ukraine. Also, hundreds of suspected Russian spies have been kicked out of embassies in Europe.

National Security In rare public speech, the CIA director spoke about the spy agency's role in Ukraine In rare public speech, the CIA director spoke about the spy agency's role in Ukraine Listen · 3:59 3:59 CIA Director Bill Burns made a rare public speech Thursday and talked about the agency's role in Ukraine. Also, hundreds of suspected Russian spies have been kicked out of embassies in Europe. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor