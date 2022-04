Demonstrators call for the arrest of cop who killed an unarmed Black man in Michigan More demonstrations are planned in Grand Rapids, Mich., after the city released video of a white police officer shooting and killing a Black resident during a struggle after a traffic stop.

National Demonstrators call for the arrest of cop who killed an unarmed Black man in Michigan Demonstrators call for the arrest of cop who killed an unarmed Black man in Michigan Audio will be available later today. More demonstrations are planned in Grand Rapids, Mich., after the city released video of a white police officer shooting and killing a Black resident during a struggle after a traffic stop. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor