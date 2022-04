Texas welfare workers are resigning over orders to investigate trans kids' families NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Eleanor Klibanoff of The Texas Tribune about the child welfare workers who are leaving their jobs over state orders to investigate the families of trans kids.

