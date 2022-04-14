Accessibility links
Danyel Smith spotlights Gladys Knight, Whitney Houston in 'Shine Bright' : It's Been a Minute Guest host Juana Summers talks with Danyel Smith about her new memoir, Shine Bright: A Personal History of Black Women in Pop. As a previous editor-in-chief for both Billboard and Vibe magazines, host of the Black Girl Songbook podcast, and longtime music reporter, Danyel uses her expertise to spotlight the stories of pop powerhouses like Gladys Knight, Mahalia Jackson, Whitney Houston, and more. Danyel crafts a love letter to Black women in pop, capturing the intimate details of who they were, their influence on her, and how their music changed pop forever.

Danyel Smith highlights Black female artists who defined pop music in 'Shine Bright'

Danyel Smith, author of Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop. Drew Allyn/Drew Allyn hide caption

Drew Allyn/Drew Allyn

Danyel Smith, author of Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop.

Drew Allyn/Drew Allyn
Danyel Smith is the author of Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop. Penguin Random House hide caption

Penguin Random House

Danyel Smith is the author of Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop.

Penguin Random House

In her book, Smith crafts a love letter to Black women in pop, capturing the intimate details of who they were, their influence on her, and how their music changed pop forever.