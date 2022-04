Russian President Vladimir Putin asserts that sanctions have failed More than a month into sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine, we look at whether and how Russians are feeling the impact.

Europe Russian President Vladimir Putin asserts that sanctions have failed Russian President Vladimir Putin asserts that sanctions have failed Listen · 3:43 3:43 More than a month into sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine, we look at whether and how Russians are feeling the impact. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor