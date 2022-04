In Paris, an art collector paid $1.2 million for a receipt The receipt dates back to an exhibition in the 1950s. French artist Yves Klein charged money to see his so-called invisible art. He later sold the art for gold and gave receipts.

Strange News In Paris, an art collector paid $1.2 million for a receipt In Paris, an art collector paid $1.2 million for a receipt Listen · 0:28 0:28 The receipt dates back to an exhibition in the 1950s. French artist Yves Klein charged money to see his so-called invisible art. He later sold the art for gold and gave receipts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor