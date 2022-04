Many countries are seeing the worst inflation in decades Inflation isn't just an American problem — it's happening in places around the world and stretching some countries to the point of political unrest.Many

Economy Many countries are seeing the worst inflation in decades Many countries are seeing the worst inflation in decades Listen · 11:21 11:21 Inflation isn't just an American problem — it's happening in places around the world and stretching some countries to the point of political unrest.Many Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor