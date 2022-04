What would happen to free speech if Elon Musk bought Twitter? NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Kate Klonick, a law professor at St. John's university in New York, about the possible impact on free speech if Elon Musk were to take over Twitter.

Law What would happen to free speech if Elon Musk bought Twitter? What would happen to free speech if Elon Musk bought Twitter? Listen · 5:31 5:31 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Kate Klonick, a law professor at St. John's university in New York, about the possible impact on free speech if Elon Musk were to take over Twitter. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor