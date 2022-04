Detroit Salsa Company gets off the ground with the help of a local pizzeria Jim Danoksy owner of a Bella Pizza in Allen Park, Mich., which is outside of Detroit, let the Gomez family use his kitchen rent free for six years while they started Detroit Salsa Company.

Detroit Salsa Company gets off the ground with the help of a local pizzeria Jim Danoksy owner of a Bella Pizza in Allen Park, Mich., which is outside of Detroit, let the Gomez family use his kitchen rent free for six years while they started Detroit Salsa Company.