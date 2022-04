Prime farmland in Ontario, Calif., is being overtaken by warehouses East of Los Angeles, giant warehouses and distribution centers are replacing farms in an area known as the Inland Empire. The logistics industry is changing what was once an agricultural landscape.

National Prime farmland in Ontario, Calif., is being overtaken by warehouses Prime farmland in Ontario, Calif., is being overtaken by warehouses Audio will be available later today. East of Los Angeles, giant warehouses and distribution centers are replacing farms in an area known as the Inland Empire. The logistics industry is changing what was once an agricultural landscape. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor