Best Of: Getting Gorgeous With Jonathan Van Ness : 1A If you've ever watched Netflix's wildly popular show "Queer Eye," you definitely know Jonathan Van Ness.

The show's reboot was a smash hit, catapulting its stars into the spotlight. Recognizable for his hair and effervescent skincare advice, Van Ness became known for his infectiously positive outlook, heartwarming vulnerability, and humor.

Since the "Queer Eye" release in 2018, Van Ness hasn't stopped moving.

We sit down with Van Ness to talk about his latest book, "Love That Story: Observations from a Gorgeously Queer Life" and more.

Best Of: Getting Gorgeous With Jonathan Van Ness

TV Personality Jonathan Van Ness arrives at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

TV Personality Jonathan Van Ness arrives at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Since the "Queer Eye" release in 2018, Van Ness hasn't stopped moving. He keeps up with his podcast and now Netflix show, "Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. He also has a YouTube channel, and he's founded a haircare brand. He's also written two books. His first, "Over The Top," made news when Jonathan revealed his HIV status. And his most recent book picks up where it left off.

We sit down with Van Ness to talk about "Love That Story: Observations from a Gorgeously Queer Life" and more.

