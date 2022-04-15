The News Roundup For April 15, 2022

President Joe Biden declared that Russia's actions in Ukraine are a "genocide" this week. The president made this remark just one day before the U.S. promised more aid to Ukraine in the form of military hardware.

Meanwhile, Biden's pick to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is facing an uphill battle to be confirmed. Steve Dettelbach previously served as the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio under President Barack Obama. The administration is expecting staunch opposition to his confirmation from gun rights groups.

The administration is also extending the federal transportation mask mandate another two weeks. The rule was set to expire April 18.



Satellite imaging shows more Russian military deployments in eastern Ukraine. Two bases, likely for resupplying forces near Mariupol, have been established to aid Russian troops in their invasion.

Finland and Sweden held a joint news conference ahead of expected respective requests to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to a New York Times report, former Trump administration officials Jared Kushner and Steve Mnuchin secured billions of dollars in payments from Saudi Arabia in the form of investments in their private equity funds.

Chris Cillizza and Carol Lee join us for the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Amy MacKinnon and Nick Schifrin join us for the discussion of international headlines.

