Remembering jazz pianist and composer Jessica Williams Williams was a dazzling player and a favorite at Fresh Air. She died March 10 at 73. We'll listen back to her 1997 performance and interview.

Music Interviews Remembering jazz pianist and composer Jessica Williams Remembering jazz pianist and composer Jessica Williams Listen · 43:36 43:36 Williams was a dazzling player and a favorite at Fresh Air. She died March 10 at 73. We'll listen back to her 1997 performance and interview. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor