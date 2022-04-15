The student loan paaaaauuuuuse

In March 2020, the Trump administration paused student loan payments. Suddenly, collections stopped for most federal borrowers. Now, two years later, the pause has been extended six times. The Biden administration recently pushed the restart date back to September 1.

For some borrowers it has been a period of sweet, sweet relief. They've been using the money they usually put toward student loans to do all kinds of things – pay off other debts, buy a car, even have a baby.

On today's show, why hasn't the government restarted student loan payments? And will borrowers be ready when the switch finally flips?

