The Best of Car Talk #2231: The Tale of the Two Wheeled Tailgater #2231: The Tale of the Two Wheeled Tailgater Listen · 33:27 33:27 On a recent show the brothers flatly stated that no one ever gets cited for tailgating on the roads nowadays. Christopher, a humble student from St. Louis begs to differ. He was going down the road in his Peugeot when he got pulled over for following to close to the vehicle in front of him. Hear Chris tell the rest of his tailgating tale on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.