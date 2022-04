Ukraine says Russia has used long-range bombers for the 1st time Fighting continues in the besieged port city of Mariupol, where Ukraine says Russia used long-range bombers for the first time.

World Ukraine says Russia has used long-range bombers for the 1st time Ukraine says Russia has used long-range bombers for the 1st time Listen · 3:36 3:36 Fighting continues in the besieged port city of Mariupol, where Ukraine says Russia used long-range bombers for the first time. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor