Russia's oil drilling plans may be in jeopardy without the West's support Russia has long planned on expanding its oil drilling in the Arctic. But that relies on help from Western companies that are now pulling back because of the war in Ukraine.

World Russia's oil drilling plans may be in jeopardy without the West's support Russia's oil drilling plans may be in jeopardy without the West's support Listen · 4:06 4:06 Russia has long planned on expanding its oil drilling in the Arctic. But that relies on help from Western companies that are now pulling back because of the war in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor