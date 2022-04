In its 3rd week in lockdown, Shanghai reported 23,000 new COVID cases today Shanghai, China, is approaching the end of its third week of a near-total lockdown to fight COVID. As case numbers rise, so does the frustration of many in the city of more than 25 million people.

Shanghai, China, is approaching the end of its third week of a near-total lockdown to fight COVID. As case numbers rise, so does the frustration of many in the city of more than 25 million people.