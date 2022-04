Faith leaders reflect on their messages during the weekend's religious ceremonies NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Imam Mohamed Herbert, Rabbi Ruth Zlotnick and Reverend Marshall Hatch about how their respective faith communities are observing this holy weekend.

Religion Faith leaders reflect on their messages during the weekend's religious ceremonies Faith leaders reflect on their messages during the weekend's religious ceremonies Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Imam Mohamed Herbert, Rabbi Ruth Zlotnick and Reverend Marshall Hatch about how their respective faith communities are observing this holy weekend. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor