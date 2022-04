The impact of the war in Ukraine on the global food supply From the start of the war in Ukraine, food policy experts have worried that a hunger crisis could be in the making, given how important Ukraine and Russia are to global food supply.

World The impact of the war in Ukraine on the global food supply The impact of the war in Ukraine on the global food supply Listen · 3:47 3:47 From the start of the war in Ukraine, food policy experts have worried that a hunger crisis could be in the making, given how important Ukraine and Russia are to global food supply. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor