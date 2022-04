Malicious lies are spreading in Philippines about the female presidential candidate The current election cycle in the Philippines is being flooded with misinformation. One recent example: malicious sexual content about the only female presidential candidate.

Asia Malicious lies are spreading in Philippines about the female presidential candidate Malicious lies are spreading in Philippines about the female presidential candidate Listen · 3:40 3:40 The current election cycle in the Philippines is being flooded with misinformation. One recent example: malicious sexual content about the only female presidential candidate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor