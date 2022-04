Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting his ouster Pakistan's Imran Kahn has been ousted from leadership, but the former prime minister is not going quietly.

Asia Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting his ouster Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting his ouster Listen · 3:33 3:33 Pakistan's Imran Kahn has been ousted from leadership, but the former prime minister is not going quietly. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor