The U.S. does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court NPR's Michel Martin speaks with John Bellinger III, a former legal adviser for the National Security Council, about the complicated relationship the U.S. has with the International Criminal Court.

World The U.S. does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court NPR's Michel Martin speaks with John Bellinger III, a former legal adviser for the National Security Council, about the complicated relationship the U.S. has with the International Criminal Court.