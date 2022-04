Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are at the U.S.-Mexico border hoping for asylum Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine have arrived in the U.S. via Mexico. Many have stayed at a shelter in Tijuana, waiting for permission to cross the border.

World Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are at the U.S.-Mexico border hoping for asylum Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are at the U.S.-Mexico border hoping for asylum Listen · 3:44 3:44 Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine have arrived in the U.S. via Mexico. Many have stayed at a shelter in Tijuana, waiting for permission to cross the border. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor