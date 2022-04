How Black American Jews incorporate their food traditions into their Passover Seders NPR's Michel Martin speaks with chef and author Michael Twitty and Rabbi Sandra Lawson about Black American cuisine and the Seder plate.

Religion How Black American Jews incorporate their food traditions into their Passover Seders How Black American Jews incorporate their food traditions into their Passover Seders Listen · 8:35 8:35 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with chef and author Michael Twitty and Rabbi Sandra Lawson about Black American cuisine and the Seder plate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor